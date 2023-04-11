New Suit

Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, sued 17 Seaside Avenue LLC, David Bushell and other defendants Tuesday in Connecticut District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Litchfield Cavo, seeks a declaration that there is no defense or indemnity coverage under the defendants' policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00461, Union Insurance Company v. Bushell et al.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Union Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

defendants

17 Seaside Avenue LLC

David Bushell

Rak Construction LLC

Rak Remodeling LLC

Robert A. Kordas

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute