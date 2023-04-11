Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, sued 17 Seaside Avenue LLC, David Bushell and other defendants Tuesday in Connecticut District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Litchfield Cavo, seeks a declaration that there is no defense or indemnity coverage under the defendants' policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00461, Union Insurance Company v. Bushell et al.
Insurance
April 11, 2023, 3:58 PM