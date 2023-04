New Suit - Trade Secrets

Barnes & Thornburg filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Union Home Mortgage Corp. The suit targets a former branch manager for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00857, Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Christopher Fratelli.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Union Home Mortgage Corp.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Christopher Fratelli

nature of claim: 880/