Dow Chemical subsidiary Union Carbide sued construction company Level 3 Holdings f/k/a Whitney Holding Corp. for breach of contract on Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Pugh Accardo, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying mesothelioma lawsuit brought by a former worker at the plaintiff's facility in Taft, Louisiana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02027, Union Carbide Corp. v. Level 3 Holdings Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 12, 2023, 6:14 PM