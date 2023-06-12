New Suit - Contract

Dow Chemical subsidiary Union Carbide sued construction company Level 3 Holdings f/k/a Whitney Holding Corp. for breach of contract on Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Pugh Accardo, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying mesothelioma lawsuit brought by a former worker at the plaintiff's facility in Taft, Louisiana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02027, Union Carbide Corp. v. Level 3 Holdings Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Union Carbide Corporation

Plaintiffs

Pugh Accardo Haas Radecker Carey

defendants

Level 3 Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract