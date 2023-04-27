Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at James, Dodge, Russell & Stephens on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Skip Magee and Magee Excavation and Development to Utah District Court. The complaint, filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer on behalf of Union Capital UT LLC and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants failed to make payments pursuant to a business loan and security agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00268, Union Capital Ut v. Magee Excavation and Development et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 27, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Union Capital Ut

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Magee Excavation and Development

Skip Magee

defendant counsels

James Dodge Russell & Stephens PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract