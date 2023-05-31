New Suit - Contract

Thompson Coburn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Mayflower Transit and UniGroup. The suit targets Brendamour Moving & Storage and other defendants in regards to kiosk deployment services they provided on the plaintiffs' behalf. The defendants are accused of engaging in an 'over-reporting' scheme in which the plaintiffs' customers were charged inflated prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00708, Unigroup, C.A. et al v. Brendamour Moving & Storage, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 31, 2023, 1:30 PM

Mayflower Transit, LLC

Unigroup, C.A.

Thompson Coburn

Brendamour Logistics, LLC

Brendamour Moving & Storage, Inc.

Michael Brendamour

Paul Owens

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct