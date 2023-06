Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Leeds West Group d/b/a Big O Tires to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Business Law on behalf of UniFirst Holdings, seeks to compel arbitration over the defendant's alleged failure to pay for services under a Customer Service Agreement. The case is 5:23-cv-00554, UniFirst Holdings Inc. v. Leeds West Group LLC.

Automotive

June 23, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Unifirst Holdings Inc

Plaintiffs

Davis Law PLLC

Matthew N Davis

defendants

Leeds West Group LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract