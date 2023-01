New Suit - Employment

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Unifirst Corporation. The complaint, against Christopher Carr, seeks to enforce UniFirst's right to individual arbitration in connection with an executed employment and restrictive covenants agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00015, Unifirst Corporation v. Carr.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 5:59 AM