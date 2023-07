Who Got The Work

Michael R. Rueckheim of Winston & Strawn has entered an appearance for Silicon Motion Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts four patents, was filed June 2 in Texas Eastern District Court by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Unification Technologies LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00267, Unification Technologies LLC v. Silicon Motion Inc.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Unification Technologies LLC

Plaintiffs

Nelson Bumgardner Conroy Pc - Dallas

Nelson Bumgardner Conroy Pc - Fort Worth

defendants

Silicon Motion Inc.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims