Removed To Federal Court

Silicon Valley Bank, US Bank and other defendants removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Kulik Gottesman Siegel & Ware on behalf of software company Unicom Systems and certain subsidiaries, revolves around an agreement that the defendants would loan Unicom over $200 million. The complaint asserts that the defendants refused to issue funds to Unicom without justification and demanded payments that they were allegedly not yet owed under the terms of the contract. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Levy, Small & Lallas are representing the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02507, Unicom Systems Inc v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Unicom Systems Inc

defendants

US Bank National Association

1 through 20 Does

East West Bank

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp

MUFG Union Bank NA

Onewest Bank NA

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract