Silicon Valley Bank, US Bank and other defendants removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Kulik Gottesman Siegel & Ware on behalf of software company Unicom Systems and certain subsidiaries, revolves around an agreement that the defendants would loan Unicom over $200 million. The complaint asserts that the defendants refused to issue funds to Unicom without justification and demanded payments that they were allegedly not yet owed under the terms of the contract. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Levy, Small & Lallas are representing the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02507, Unicom Systems Inc v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 04, 2023, 1:04 PM