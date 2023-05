New Suit - Copyright

TJX d/b/a Marshalls and Fashion Business d/b/a Denim & Flower were sued for copyright infringement on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Unicolors Inc., alleges that the defendants' clothing incorporate the plaintiff's copyrighted textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03762, Unicolors Inc. v. TJX Cos. Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Unicolors, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

Does 1-10

Fashion Business Corp.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims