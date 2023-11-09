Goodwin Procter partner Natasha E. Daughtrey has entered an appearance for Poshmark Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 25 in California Central District Court by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Unicolors Inc., accuses the defendants of using a textile print design pattern without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr., is 2:23-cv-08020, Unicolors, Inc. v. Salt and Pepper Clothing, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 09, 2023, 10:55 AM