UNH Laws Student Bar Association Under Attack | Law.com Rada...

The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law's Student Bar Association is being investigated by an attorney in connection with allegations of discriminating against prospective religious campus organizations. The Free Exercise Coalition applied to UNH Law to become an official group, and the law school's SBA, "instead of 'rubber stamping' it," engaged in an "inquisition," taking a "deep dive into their religious beliefs," said Jeremy Dys, senior counsel with First Liberty Institute, which wrote a demand letter to UNH Law on behalf of the Free Exercise Coalition.

Education

December 21, 2022, 12:50 PM