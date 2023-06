Who Got The Work

Lisa D. Johnson of Sheppard Mullin has entered an appearance for Lyft in a pending lawsuit. The case, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed May 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Joseph Younes on behalf of Julian Ungar-Sargon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:23-cv-02754, Ungar-Sargon v. Lyft, Inc. d/b/a Lyft Illinois, Inc.

Technology

June 16, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Julian Ungar-Sargon

Plaintiffs

Illinois

Law Offices Of Joseph Younes, PC

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

Lyft, Inc. d/b/a Lyft Illinois, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims