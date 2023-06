Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Broder Bros. Co. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Rastegar Law Group, accuses the defendant of failing to fully compensate employees or to provide legally mandated breaks. The case is 1:23-cv-00841, Ung v. Broder Bros. Co.

California

June 02, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Pina Ung

Plaintiffs

Rastegar Law Group, Apc

defendants

Broder Bros. Co.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches