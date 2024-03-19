Unfamiliar Territory: Lawsuit Calls Mandatory Pro Bono Assig...

News From Law.com

New Jersey's Administrative Office of the Courts has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that its system of mandatory pro bono assignments is unconstitutional. The suit, brought by an employment lawyer assigned to represent a defendant accused of contempt in a domestic violence case, seeks to shut down the "Madden v. Delran" system. The system exposes lawyers to potential malpractice claims and ethics grievances for representing clients in cases outside their expertise, the suit claims.

