The long antitrust battle between medical retailers and manufacturing giants Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co. that resulted in multidistrict litigation against the two drugmakers will now be able to move forward to trial in April, after a federal judge agreed that the entry of an infringing, generic product cannot be "precompetitive" and deserves further litigation.

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 12:55 PM