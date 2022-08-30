Unexpected Consequences? Conspiracy Theory Lawsuit Could Hea...

News From Law.com

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal requested a lawsuit in Connecticut concerning the 5G radiation conspiracy theory be removed to the U.S. District Court. The lawsuit comes from a self-represented Connecticut citizen, John J. Flynn, who filed a complaint against phone companies, hospitals and politicians that alleges they harmed citizens with 5G radiation. The complaint mentions many disproven conspiracy theories and claims them as facts, such as 5G radiation harming people, COVID-19 vaccines containing chips to track citizens, and the "One World Order," more commonly known as the New World Order.

