New Suit - Contract

Unequal Technologies filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dynamic Apparel Design d/b/a Mercury Screen Printing on Monday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for lacrosse equipment, was brought by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00261, Unequal Technologies Co. v. Dynamic Apparel Design LLC.

Business Services

February 28, 2023, 12:48 PM