Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The case is 3:22-cv-01340, Underwood v. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 3:41 PM