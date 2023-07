Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corporation, doing business as New Rez LLC, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Aaron W. McCardell on behalf of Rodney Underwood. The case is 4:23-cv-02752, Underwood v. PHH Mortgage Corporation d/b/a New Rez, LLC.

Texas

July 27, 2023, 5:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Rodney Underwood

defendants

PHH Mortgage Corporation d/b/a New Rez, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property