Who Got The Work

William E. Hanna of Stinson LLP has entered an appearance for Life Insurance Company of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 6 in Kansas District Court by Burnettdriskill on behalf of Rachel Underwood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:22-cv-02403, Underwood v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

Kansas

November 21, 2022, 4:35 AM