New Suit - Contract

Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Bonnie Underwood and Laura Weathersby, as executors of the Estate of Beatrice Gordy. The complaint targets John Gordy for alleged breach of fiduciary duties by failing to maintain proper records of receipts, disbursements and transactions on behalf of Beatrice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00303, Underwood et al v. Gordy.

Tennessee

April 06, 2023, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Bonnie Underwood

Laura Weathersby

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

Bone McAllester Norton

defendants

John Gordy

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract