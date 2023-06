New Suit - Contract

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and CHSPSC LLC were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Branton Underwood and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00565, Underwood et al v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 05, 2023, 4:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Branton Underwood

K.U.

O.B.

O.E.B.

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

Ra O. Amen

Marcio W. Valladares

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

CHSPSC, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract