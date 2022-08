New Suit - Class Action

General Motors and Arc Automotive Inc. were hit with a product liability class action Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Heninger Garrison Davis LLC and Motley Rice, centers on allegedly defective air bag inflators that were manufactured by Arc Automotive and installed in GM vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01043, Underwood et al v. Arc Automotive Inc et al.