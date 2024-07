News From Law.com

Addressing underperforming partners is on the to-do list for a majority of law firm leaders in the US and abroad, according to a new survey on partner performance management. Roughly two-thirds of firm leaders intend to act on partner underperformance in the next two years, according to law firm consultancy Edge International's survey of 100 law firm managing partners, CEOs and other leaders in the US, the UK, Australia, Europe and elsewhere.

July 03, 2024, 12:12 PM