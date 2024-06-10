Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Fredrikson & Byron and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered an appearance for Rough Country LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 25 in Tennessee Western District Court by Dickinson Wright on behalf of Laurmark Enterprises and UnderCover Inc., asserts three patents pertaining to durable truck bed covers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 1:24-cv-01093, UnderCover, Inc. et al v. Rough Country, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 10, 2024, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Laurmark Enterprises, Inc.

UnderCover, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Rough Country, LLC

defendant counsels

Fredrikson & Byron

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims