There has never been a settlement this big in the history of the courts—at least in antitrust outside a government investigation. But it might not have ever happened if not for a novel theory that many antitrust lawyers found unlikely to pass muster. Boies Schiller Flexner partner Hamish Hume is a well-known as a smart litigator who brings novel cases. He is the lawyer behind the original idea to sue Blue Cross Blue Shield for breaches in antitrust law.

August 10, 2022, 3:30 PM