Under Fire, Ozempic Lawyers Add Two Team Players to Proposed...

Proposed co-lead counsel in the Ozempic multidistrict litigation fired back at accusations that they had excluded lawyers from the process to apply for leadership roles, leaving the team largely made of 'repeat players.' Sarah Foster, a Florida attorney, had objected to the process as not open or transparent, but, on Wednesday, proposed co-lead lawyers called it an 'unfounded attack' on a fair system. Then, on Thursday, they added two other Florida attorneys to their team: Marcus Susen and George Williamson.

April 04, 2024, 7:20 PM

