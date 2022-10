News From Law.com

Under Armour has tapped one of its longtime in-house lawyers to step up and succeed general counsel John Stanton, who is retiring after 16 years with the Baltimore-based sports clothing and equipment company. Deputy GC Mehri Shadman is slated to take over as legal chief on Oct 24 as Stanton prepares to retire at the end of the year. Shadman will oversee Under Armour's global legal matters while also serving as corporate secretary.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 06, 2022, 10:06 AM