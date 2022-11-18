Unconstitutional: New Ruling Strikes Down Agencys National R...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit declared unconstitutional an agency that Congress created to provide national safety standards to protect race horses. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, or HISA—created in 2020 because of doping scandals and horse deaths in the thoroughbred horseracing industry—is facially unconstitutional, because it delegates government power to a private entity without sufficient agency supervision, the court ruled.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 18, 2022, 3:54 PM