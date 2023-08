News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court determined that 17-4, § 1, of the 2017 Special Acts was unconstitutional because it did not serve a legitimate public purpose. The act extended the time limit for Joanne Avoletta, Peter Avoletta and Matthew Avoletta to bring claims against the state involving injuries from poor indoor air quality at certain public schools.

Government

August 25, 2023, 4:39 PM

