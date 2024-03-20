Who Got The Work

Andrew T. O'Connor of Goulston & Storrs has entered an appearance for Uncommon Grounds in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Davis Malm & D'Agostine and Heslin, Rothenberg, Farley, & Mesiti on behalf of Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Tea, contends that the defendant uses 'confusingly similar' marks to the plaintiff's in connection with its coffee shop services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-10420, Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Tea, Inc. v. Uncommon Grounds, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 20, 2024, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Tea, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Heslin Rothenberg Farley Mesiti

Thomas Sica

Davis Malm DAgostine

defendants

Uncommon Grounds, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goulston & Storrs

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims