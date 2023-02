News From Law.com

A Reed Smith partner in Maryland was spared criminal contempt-of-court sanctions despite violating local rules while representing former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. In a Feb. 21 opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett of the District of Maryland concluded that A. Scott Bolden's conduct was "distasteful," but not punishable by criminal contempt.

Maryland

February 23, 2023, 3:02 PM