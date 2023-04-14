News From Law.com

UNC Students Protest Banning of Cop City Activist Law Studen...

Students at North Carolina's flagship public university walked out of class Thursday to protest school officials' decision to ban a law school student from campus after she was charged with domestic terrorism last month following a violent protest over a planned Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center that activists derisively call "Cop City." University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill law school student Jamie Marsicano, 30, was one of 23 people arrested on domestic terrorism charges March 5.

Georgia

April 14, 2023, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /