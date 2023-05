News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily talks shop with Ilene Farkas and Donald Zakarin of Pryor Cashman, who are both based in New York. They did a lot to ease the nerves of modern music makers last week by convincing a Manhattan jury that their clients, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge, his co-writer on the Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud," did not infringe the copyright for "Let's Get It On," the Marvin Gaye hit written by Ed Townsend.

