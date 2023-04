Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Minnesota Energy Resources Corp. to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Wanta Thome PLC on behalf of meter reader, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after failing a random drug test. The case is 0:23-cv-01145, Unbehaun v. Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation.

Energy

April 24, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Unbehaun

Plaintiffs

Wanta Thome PLC

defendants

Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches