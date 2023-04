News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's justices on Wednesday declined to take a more expansive view of a statute dictating when auto insurance customers can waive stacking benefits. In a unanimous 12-page opinion, the Supreme Court determined that deleting a vehicle from an insurance policy does not create the same renewed chance to waive stacking that adding coverage for an additional car does.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 6:40 PM

nature of claim: /