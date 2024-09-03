Unable to See Her Feet: $8.5M Verdict Awarded Against Midtow...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court jury has returned a $8.5 million premise liability verdict against a condominium association and prominent utility provider for plaintiff injuries sustained in an unlit stairwell.As collaborating plaintiff counsel with Slappey & Sadd in Sandy Springs and The Law Offices Stan N. Klinger in Atlanta detail how they transformed a rejected $800,000 pretrial offer of settlement into a seven-figure verdict, defense counsel with Balch & Bingham share why the matter might not be over yet.

Georgia

September 03, 2024, 1:07 PM