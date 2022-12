New Suit - Patent

Boston College was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, filed by Foley & Lardner on behalf of metal refining company Umicore, accuses Boston College of violating a licensing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12232, Umicore Precious Metals Chemistry USA LLC et al. v. Trustees of Boston College.