Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent George Blood L.P. and other defendants in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by Hanson Bridgett and Oppenheim & Zebrak on behalf of Universal Music Group; Sony; other plaintiffs. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating the plaintiffs’ rights of protected pre-1972 sound recordings by distributing them without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-06522, UMG Recordings, Inc. et al v. Internet Archive et al.

Technology

February 02, 2024, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Capitol Records LLC

Sony Music Entertainment

UMG Recordings Inc

Arista Music

Cmgi Recorded Music Assets LLC

Concord Bicycle Assets, LLC

Plaintiffs

Oppenheim & Zebrak LLP

Oppenheim And Zebrak LLP

Hanson Bridgett

defendants

Brewster Kahle

George Blood

George Blood L.P.

Internet Archive

Kahle/Austin Foundation

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Conrad Metlitzky Kane LLP

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims