Lawyers at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Kraft CPAs to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of UMB Bank, accuses the defendant of conducting an incorrect and incomplete audit of loan applicant All Commercial Floors, which later defaulted. The case is 4:23-cv-00268, UMB Bank N.A. v. Kraft CPAs PLLC.

April 21, 2023, 4:17 PM

UMB Bank N.A.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Bryan Cave

Kraft Cpas, PLLC

Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

