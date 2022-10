News From Law.com

Portier Inc., the parent company of Uber Eats, and its insurer, James River, recently won an appeal in the Superior Court of New Jersey, where the judges ruled that the mandate for transportation network companies to carry a statutory minimum of uninsured motorist coverage does not extend to companies whose drivers deliver goods, in this case food, rather than transport people.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 8:49 AM