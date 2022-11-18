Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Callidus Capital and Steel Coast Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Gerard M. Marrone on behalf of Ulysses Capital Partners, accuses the defendants of failing to perform all due diligence requirements before terminating a membership interest purchase agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-09817, Ulysses Capital Partners LP v. Callidus USA Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 7:23 PM