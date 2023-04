Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Accordia Shipping to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged damages to the plaintiff's boat, was filed by the Law Offices of Kertch Conze on behalf of Jean Evenau Ulysse. The case is 0:23-cv-60741, Ulysse v. Accordia Shipping LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

April 19, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jean Evenau Ulysse

defendants

Accordia Shipping LLC

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract