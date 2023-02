New Suit - Contract

Ultradent Products filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, targets certain contractors for allegedly supplying unauthorized third-party resellers with Ultradent products to sell online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00135, Ultradent Products, Inc. v. John Does 1-10.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 23, 2023, 8:01 PM