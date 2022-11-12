New Suit - Trademark

Dorsey & Whitney filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ultra Records LLC. The suit targets Ultra International Music Publishing, a business affiliated with Ultra Records' original founder, Patrick Moxey. According to the suit, Moxey's right to use the 'ULTRA' trademark was extinguished when Sony Music exercised an option to acquire sole ownership of Ultra Records in 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09667, Ultra Records, LLC v. Ultra International Music Publishing, LLC.

