New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Scheef & Stone and Sheridan Ross on behalf of UltimatePointer LLC, alleges that LG's 'Magic Remote' television controller infringes the plaintiff's patent rights pertaining to cursor location on a visual display. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00406, UltimatePointer LLC v. LG Electronics Inc. et al.

Technology

October 18, 2022, 5:01 PM