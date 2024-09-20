Who Got The Work

Hyun Yoon of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for SLS Houston Inc. in a pending copyright and trademark lawsuit. The case, filed June 17 in Ohio Southern District Court by the Finney Law Firm on behalf of Ultimate Toys, accuses the defendant of using a mark that is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'SLS Toys' mark without authorization, as well as displaying the plaintiff's copyrighted images on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:24-cv-00329, Ultimate Toys, Inc. v. SLS Houston, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2024, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Ultimate Toys, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Finney Law Firm, LLC

Defendants

SLS Houston, Inc.

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims