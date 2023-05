Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against dairy product manufacturer Leprino Foods Co. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Pullman & Comley on behalf of fitness supplement company Ultimate Nutrition Inc., accuses the defendant of breaching a contract to supply the plaintiff with whey protein. The case is 3:23-cv-00677, Ultimate Nutrition Inc v. Leprino Foods Company.

Wholesalers

May 24, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Ultimate Nutrition Inc

defendants

Leprino Foods Company

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract