Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi on Monday removed a lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, alleging malfeasance in regards to a pension plan, was filed by Rosen Law on behalf of Ultimate Abstract Services and Edward Regan. The case is 2:22-cv-07105, Ultimate Abstract Services, Inc. et al v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 6:58 PM